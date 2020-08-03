George Soros cuts six-figure check to PAC supporting St. Louis prosecutor who charged McCloskeys

Washington Examiner – by Madison Dibble

George Soros donated more than $100,000 to a PAC that supports St. Louis prosecutor Kim Gardner.

Soros, the prolific liberal donor, cut a check for $116,000 last month to the Missouri Justice and Public Safety PAC , which was created to support Gardner. Soros was the only donor listed on the Missouri filing.

As of Aug. 1, the group has spent $104,393 of the $116,000 that Soros donated, with $77,804 paid to Gardner’s campaign directly , according to a Sunday report from Just The News. Gardner is facing a primary election in St. Louis on Tuesday.

Michael Vachon, a Soros spokesperson, confirmed the donation and noted that Soros has a history of supporting candidates who share his views on criminal justice reform.

Gardner caught national attention after she charged Mark and Patricia McCloskey for brandishing weapons after protesters broke down a fence and entered their private neighborhood last month. While the McCloskeys were hit with felony charges, Gardner opted not to charge protesters who had been arrested in June during the George Floyd protests.

Gardner has also been questioned for failing to disclose her travel outside of Missouri, as required by state law. According to a recent report from KMOV4, Gardner went on several vacations paid for by the activist group Fair and Just Prosecution without disclosing the trips.

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/george-soros-cuts-six-figure-check-to-pac-supporting-st-louis-prosecutor-who-charged-mccloskeys