Former President George W. Bush and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold a public conversation in Dallas amid questions among House Republicans about the importance of continuing to send money and aid to Ukraine for its fight against Russia. https://t.co/7E4VoihJu6 pic.twitter.com/r6CY1DTAza
Posted: November 11, 2022
3 thoughts on “George W. Bush and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy”
Hmmm… Interesting time to be dragging him out. Is this just in case the Trump/DeSantis ticket doesn’t fly? Or maybe he’s eying Pelosi’s slot. Nonetheless, here comes W.
Well, it’s a time of war and war will often attract warmongers.
Wow! Bringing them both to Dallas. It’s like an insurrectionist’s wet dream.
You know how I know Zelensky has never fought a day in his life? He lacks any war fatigue, battle scars and obvious wrinkles that one would endure in years worth of fighting. Just look at that picture. He looks like an actor, not a fighter. It’s ridiculous.
And by the way, how many green shirts does this guy own? I bet you if we were to look in his closet, instead of the same colored James Bond suits, we’d see the same green colored t-shirts.
Unfrigginbelievable…..