Georgia Governor Candidate Kandiss Taylor Takes On The Satanic New World Order, Vows to Demolish the Georgia Guidestones

National File – by Patrick Howley

Georgia gubernatorial candidate Kandiss Taylor has vowed to demolish the Georgia Guidestones by executive order if elected in the Peach State. The Georgia Guidestones, which stand in Georgia’s Elbert County, outline the globalist depopulation agenda. Kandiss Taylor is also vowing to fight anti-white racism and the leftist indoctrination of children in Georgia’s schools. In Taylor’s new ad she goes headfirst at the Satanic cabal that governs world affairs.

I am the ONLY candidate bold enough to stand up to the Luciferian Cabal. Elect me Governor of Georgia, and I will bring the Satanic Regime to its knees— and DEMOLISH the Georgia Guidestones. Join me in my fight to #TearThemDown! Contribute: https://t.co/nvrU2idhNX pic.twitter.com/yoFWeNXUpM — Kandiss Taylor (@KandissTaylor) May 2, 2022

With the release of her Georgia Guidestones proposal, Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate Kandiss Taylor has now released all of her ten executive orders that she says she will sign on the first day of her potential governorship. Taylor is running on the slogan “Jesus Guns Babies” in the May 24 Republican primary.

“I will not cower or back down. I’m in this race to win it. Evil can not be negotiated with and must be crushed. The Progressive Left is now coming for your children. EO Number 10 is going to shake the nation. Stay tuned,” Kandiss Taylor stated in rolling out her executive orders.

Taylor’s first nine executive orders include “2020 Election Investigation Commission…Mandate Ban for Governmental Entities in GA (“no mandate on masks or vaccines shall be imposed by governmental entities in our state”)…Groomer Ban in Public Education Pre-K through 12th Grade…Dress Code for Public Schools…Return to our Foundation (“Oppression of any race, anti-white racism, communism, and sexual perversion being taught or encouraged will be dealt with as a code of ethics violation”)…Funds For Christian Programs…Fund for GA State Guard…Defund Abortion…Adoption Law Commission.”

As NATIONAL FILE reported on Kandiss Taylor’s opponent, the “Manchurian Governor” Brian Kemp: Republican Georgia governor Brian Kemp met with and made deals with the Chinese Communist Party, according to Chinese-language records. Kemp reportedly “warmly welcomed” the Chinese Consul General from Houston in a meeting in which Kemp invited Chinese business investment in Georgia. That Consul General was accused by the Trump administration’s State Department of running an espionage ring, and the United States closed his Consulate in July 2020. Kemp is trying to stop China’s geopolitical foe President Donald Trump from getting a fair count of the votes in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Kemp’s former chief of staff lobbies for Dominion Voting Systems, the disputed election technology company whose machines are used in Georgia.

HERE IS AN OCTOBER 9, 2019 ARTICLE IN THE CHINESE-LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER “Atlanta America Chinese Life,” an outlet that coordinates with United Front, a network controlled by the Chinese Communist Party. The article, translated by Google, reads in part:

“At the end of September 2019, Consul General Cai Wei visited Georgia in person, visited Atlanta, Gunet County, and other regions, and had a cordial meeting with Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. Consul General Cai Wei called on Georgia Governor Kemp. At the meeting with Governor Kemp, Consul General Cai reviewed the cooperation between China and Georgia. Consul General Cai expressed his willingness to continue to promote bilateral exchanges and practical cooperation on the basis of previous work. Governor Kemp warmly welcomed Consul General Cai to take office, introduced the business environment in Georgia, and said that he welcomes more Chinese companies to invest and more Chinese students to study. At the same time, Governor Kemp spoke highly of the outstanding contributions made by overseas Chinese to the local economic and cultural development.”

#China’s consulate in #Houston is not a diplomatic facility. It is the central node of the Communist Party’s vast network of spies & influence operations in the United States. Now that building must close & the spies have 72 hours to leave or face arrest. This needed to happen. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 22, 2020

Kemp’s relationship with the Chinese Communists is concerning considering China was the outbreak spot for the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic that resulted in 2020 election chaos in America, with many paper ballots getting counted late at night in Fulton County, Georgia. China has been open about its adversarial relationship with President Trump after Trump imposed tariffs to gain trade concessions from the Chinese regime.

