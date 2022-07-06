July 6, 2022
(1/3) The GBI is releasing surveillance video from this morning’s explosion that destroyed the Georgia Guidestones. pic.twitter.com/Vo3RyjDxdN
— GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) July 6, 2022
(2/3) The videos show the explosion and a car leaving the scene shortly after the explosion. No one was injured. pic.twitter.com/8YNmEML9fW
— GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) July 6, 2022
(3/3) For safety reasons, the structure has been completely demolished. pic.twitter.com/hrpqN2Sphr
— GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) July 6, 2022
5 thoughts on “Georgia Guidestones demolished after being damaged by bomb”
May the person/persons that did it, never be found out.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Xy1e3lFFnzE
This guy is right in what he says at the 4:11 mark ( people are stupid )
Unbelievable!!!
Anyone notice the spotlight get really really bright a split second before the explosion?
Yes, I was thinking tanerite…
Hangman
What happened to the time capsule?
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/georgia-guidestones-explosion-investigation-latest-b2117353.html?amp