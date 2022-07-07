Georgia Guidestones explosion – Hunt for ‘American Stonehenge’ attackers as conspiracists blame lightning

Independent

The hunt is still on in Georgia for the suspects who authorities say damaged the mysterious Guidestones monument in an explosion, which some online conspiracy theorists have called “an act of God”.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) told reporters that preliminary information suggests someone used an explosive device to damage the pillars on Wednesday morning.

A large portion of the structure was damaged and one part was completely destroyed, leading to the full demolition of the granite structure, the GBI said.

In CCTV footage released by authorities, a car is seen near the monument shortly after the explosion. No suspects have been identified or found.

Despite being erected in 1980, the guidestones are sometimes called “America’s Stonehenge” and consist of six granite slabs, each with an inscription in a different language. They have long been the subject of conspiracy theorists.

Local chamber of commerce ‘saddened’ by destruction

The Elbert Chamber of Commerce has said it was “saddened” by the apparent attack on the Georgia Guidestones, which was both a local landmark and a popular tourist spot.

“The Elbert County Chamber of Commerce was saddened to learn of the apparent intentional destruction of our most frequently visited community attraction, the Georgia Guidestones,” the group said.

“Over the years, the Guidestones have created lots of discussion and brought visitors to Elbert County from all over the world. Whatever your personal opinion on the Guidestones is, this attack is bad for our community. We hope that whomever is responsible is apprehended and brought to justice.” The rest of the updates are here: https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/georgia-guidestones-explosion-destroyed-meaning-explained-latest-b2118148.html