Georgia kicks off chilling door-to-door COVID-19 blood collections

Washington Times

They have in Georgia at least, where the state’s Department of Public Health recently announced, in cooperation with both Fulton County and Dekalb counties’ Boards of Health, that “to learn more about the spread of COVID-19,” an “investigation” has commenced — and it’s an “investigation” that’s leading government officials to make random stops at randomly selected residences and ask random citizens for, get this, their blood.

Citizens’ DNA in the hands of unelected government officials. Hmm, what could go wrong there?

Specifically, Georgia’s health wonks want to know “the percentage of people in the community who have been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19,” a statement on the state’s Department of Public Health webpage reads.

And to get that data, the government needs citizens’ blood. Dontcha know.

Oh, it’s completely voluntary.

It’s completely up to the good citizens of Georgia to decide whether or not to turn over their blood to the government.

Read the rest here: https://m.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/apr/28/georgia-kicks-chilling-door-door-covid-19-blood-co/