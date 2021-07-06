Georgian Protesters Storm LGBT Office, Tear Down Pride Flags And Replace Them With National Flag

Information Liberation – by Chris Menahan

Georgian protesters on Monday forced the cancellation of an LGBT pride march after storming the office of an LGBT lobby group, tearing down their pride flags and replacing them with Georgia’s national flag.

Georgian protestors storm LGBT office, force Pride march to be cancelled. Pull down Rainbow flag, replace it with national flag. pic.twitter.com/BiHxxHrLIB

https://twitter.com/ThomasVLinge/status/1412025408548184066?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1412025408548184066%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.informationliberation.com%2F%3Fid%3D62354

This is what anti-imperialism looks like:

#Georgia 🇬🇪: a man on a scooter reportedly tried to drive into a group of journalists as they were reporting on the anti-pride violence in #Tbilisi .

Tomorrow that same government will once again turn to Brussels and claim it is committed to pursuing EU-membership https://t.co/8XG5LEqJV6

From Reuters, “LGBT+ campaigners in Georgia call off pride match after office attack”:

LGBT+ campaigners in Georgia called off plans to stage a pride march on Monday after violent groups opposed to the event stormed and ransacked their office in the capital Tbilisi and targeted activists and journalists.

Activists launched five days of LGBT+ Pride celebrations last Thursday and had planned a “March for Dignity” on Monday in central Tbilisi, shrugging off criticism from the church and conservatives who said the event had no place in Georgia.