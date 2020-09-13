Germany Stops Harvest, “Temporarily Bans Agriculture” as African Swine Fever Reaches Europe





September 12, 2020

Germany institutes “Agriculture Ban” on all crops within 30km of first confirmed African Swine Fever (ASF), which will not only provide FOOD & SHELTER to the wild hogs spreading the virus, but deprive Germany of that food left in the ground. If this irrational response sets precedent as the virus spreads across west Europe, we will witness the deliberate shutdown of food production, contributing to major global food shortages. Start growing food today.