‘Get COVID and die’: Schools wage war on parents

Frontline News – by Yudi Sherman

Tensions between parents and their children’s schools continue to rise, even as the pandemic appears to fade. Schools are fighting parents for unilateral control over students’ minds and bodies, using progressive wokeism and mask mandates.

In the most recent incident, a middle school teacher was caught on video wishing death on conservative and Christian parents.

“We have a political system that will not allow us to [inaudible] so we’re vaccinating like the flu, which is, you know, get the flu vaccine if you want, but you can’t — don’t ‘tread on me,’” said Lisa Grimes, a teacher at a Colleyville, Texas middle school. “But it’s too late. It would have had to have been immediate. If we had done it immediately, it’d already be gone. That’s what’s frustrating. The rest of my life is impacted because of politics? Because of conservative Christian crap? I’m telling you, those conservative Christian people, they need to die. They need to get COVID and die.”

In Arizona, a recording of a 6th grade teacher at Altadena Middle School in Phoenix revealed this week a disturbing attempt to brainwash students against their families’ values.

The teacher, identified as Sara Adams, can be heard prodding the children – particularly the boys – to switch gender roles.

“What other things does society say boys are supposed to be like or not do?” Adams asked. She answered that those things include wearing makeup and playing with Barbies, among others.

“And it might be that you heard this from family members,” Adams said disapprovingly.

Then, Adams told the children that with their help, the line between genders will disappear.

“But as your generation’s coming around and the generations that are gonna come after you, we are hoping that that line completely disappears, and there is no line,” said Adams. “And you are free to be whoever it is that you want to be.”

There have also been numerous reports of parents being assaulted at school board meetings over not obeying strict mask mandates. The mandates continue to be imposed on children, even as they lift for adults around the country.

Recently, the head of a teacher’s union in Virginia celebrated high COVID infection rates because it meant continuing to mask children.

The schools get free assistance from the mainstream media in the battle for children’s minds.

In an article titled “Household Tyrant” published in New York Magazine on Wednesday, senior writer Sarah Jones railes against parents.

“The GOP is the party of parental rights because it is increasingly anti-democratic,” Jones writes, going on to describe the parent as a “household tyrant”.

It’s in this charged milieu that San Francisco parents recalled three school board members this month, which former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg called a “political earthquake.” Both Bloomberg and San Francisco Mayor London Breed warned that if schools don’t stop the war against parents, the 2022 mid-term elections will be landslide win for the GOP.

