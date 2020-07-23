‘Get the hell out of our uniforms’: It’s getting hard to tell who are the real law enforcement as camouflaged Feds crack down on protests

Business Insider – by David Choi

Retired US Army Gen. Russel Honoré, the three-star general who commanded the military’s and Federal Emergency Management Agency’s response to Hurricane Katrina in 2005, sharply criticized the Department of Homeland Security’s controversial methods to quell to the ongoing protests in Portland, Oregon.

Several members of the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency, which operates under the DHS, wore the US Army’s camouflage uniform as they patrolled Portland’s streets last week in a mission officials said was to protect federal buildings that were vandalized by demonstrators.

The CBP agents, who were also kitted with the same woodland camouflage uniforms US troops wear in combat, were shown in numerous videos and pictures detaining and beating demonstrators. One video uploaded to social media channels showed an individual suspected of assault or property destruction being whisked away in an unmarked minivan, prompting state and congressional leaders to demand an investigation.

“That uniform represents the cloth of our nation for people who don’t draw overtime, who serve around the world at the direction of the national command authority,” Honoré said to MSNBC on Tuesday. “And is not to be used as an instrument of protest suppression.”

“That uniform is designed to blend into terrain, not to make you look like a warrior,” Honoré added, referring to the distinct woodland camouflage pattern designed to obscure troops’ outlines in battlegrounds like Afghanistan. “They’re wearing these uniforms as a function of intimidation to look like warriors.”

