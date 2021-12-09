Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein lounge in Queen’s log cabin at Balmoral in stunning picture revealed in US sex trial

Daily Mail

A picture of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein relaxing in the Queen‘s log cabin at Balmoral has been shown at her sex trafficking trial.

Wearing a blue checked shirt, the British socialite is seen resting her arm on Epstein’s knee as they sit in the exact same spot in the hut in Glen Beg that the Queen has been pictured relaxing in.

Although it is not clear when the image was taken, it was previously reported that the former couple were invited to Balmoral by Prince Andrew in 1999.

The jury in Maxwell’s trial in New York were shown the image and many others of the couple yesterday as prosecutors characterised them as ‘partners in crime’.

Another image shows Maxwell massaging Epstein’s feet on his private jet, which was named the Lolita Express.

A third showed her kissing his cheek with her arms wrapped around him, while in a fourth the couple were seen sitting on a motorbike together.

The trove of photographs were seized by the FBI in 2019 from Epstein’s Manhattan mansion after he was arrested on sex trafficking charges. He then took his own life in prison while awaiting trial.

Another image of members of the Royal Family in the log cabin showed Prince Philip with his great-granddaughter Mia, again on the same bench.

Whilst a cup of coffee or tea was seen resting on the wall of the cabin behind Maxwell and Epstein, the Queen had propped a cold drink in the same spot and Philip had put his pint of beer there.

