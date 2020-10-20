Posted: October 20, 2020 Categories: Videos Ghislaine Maxwell can’t keep Epstein testimony secret Reuters Oct 19, 2020 A U.S. appeals court refused to block the release of a deposition that Ghislaine Maxwell gave about her relationship with registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
2 thoughts on “Ghislaine Maxwell can’t keep Epstein testimony secret”
This whore is complicit to murder, rape, moneylaundering, extortion, child porno, kidnapping. For the love of all thats good, hang this shit…WTF?
Nothing happens to the real criminals
Surprised she hasent faked her death yet
So she and her friends can go back out raping and pillaging