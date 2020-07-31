Ghislaine Maxwell Documents Unsealed: Allegations Against Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, Others — FBI Knew Had Evidence of the Crimes for Years

JoshWho

Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers tried to keep x-rated evidence related to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein from going public, but a judge denied the appeal and released damning docs on Thursday evening.

A witness interview revealed Bill Clinton was at Epstein’s pedophile island with Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and “2 young girls.”

The documents discuss allegations that a minor girl was trafficked to Maxwell, Prince Andrew and Attorney Alan Dershowitz (although he has always denied these allegations).

The documents also reveal the Mueller and then Comey FBI knew about these crimes for years and held evidence at the bureau.

The FBI even had copies of the infamous Prince Andrew photo with the young Ghislaine Maxwell victim.

The documents are another huge hit on the Mueller-Comey-Wray FBI.

The documents list several high profile names–

JoshWho

 

One thought on “Ghislaine Maxwell Documents Unsealed: Allegations Against Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, Others — FBI Knew Had Evidence of the Crimes for Years

  1. So I guess this means that the judge who released these documents will now be mysteriously assassinated by Hitlery and company since they reveal Slick Willy being involved and all.

