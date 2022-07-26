Ghislaine Maxwell is moved to low-security federal prison in Florida

Daily Mail

Ghislaine Maxwell has been sent to a Florida prison where she will serve her 20-year sentence for helping billionaire sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein abuse underage girls, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal.

The disgraced socialite has been moved to FCI Tallahassee, a low-security prison in the Sunshine State, near where she committed her crimes.

The Bureau of Prisons website indicates Maxwell will be eligible for release on July 17 2037.

The choice of prison by the BOP is against the recommendation of Judge Alison Nathan, who oversaw Maxwell’s trial for recruiting and trafficking underage girls for the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Judge Nathan asked the BOP – following a request from Maxwell’s lawyers – to send her to FCI Danbury in Connecticut.

However the BOP has ultimate authority and decided against sending Maxwell there.

Despite this Maxwell, 60, will likely welcome the news as she has complained bitterly about her treatment at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where she has been held since her arrest in July 2020.

Her lawyers have accused prison authorities of breaching her rights by shining a torch in her cell every 15 minutes and subjected her to invasive searches while filming her at all hours.

Maxwell was convicted after a trial in December in which her victims testified that she lured them to Epstein when they were as young as 14 years old.

During the sentencing Maxwell said she wanted to ‘acknowledge’ the pain of her victims but stopped short of an apology.

Her lawyers have already filed a notice saying they will appeal both the conviction and the sentence.

That Maxwell serves her sentence in Florida has a certain irony as it was there that her criminal conduct occurred.

Oxford-educated Maxwell was found guilty on five of six counts, the most serious for sex trafficking minors.

The charges stemmed from crimes committed against four women between 1994 and 2004 mostly at Epstein’s mansion in Palm Beach, a five hour drive from her new prison.

FCI Tallahassee, which opened in 1938, has a population of 755 inmates and only houses women. The FCI stands for Federal Correctional Institute.

According to the prison handbook, Maxwell will be woken up at 6am every day and be issued an inmate identification card that she must wear at all times.

Each period of the day is announced over the tannoy and includes exercise sessions and work periods.

Staff may search inmates’ cells at any time for contraband or stolen property and each prison shares a cell with one other person.

The prison handbook says that the only approved uniform is: khaki pants, khaki shirt, underwear, bra, socks, and authorized shoes.

A khaki dress is also permitted.

Maxwell will be allowed to wear a plain wedding band, however her marriage to former tech entrepreneur Scott Borgerson is over and they are thought to be in the process of divorcing.

Upon arrival, Maxwell was issued basic items like deodorant, a bar of sap, socks, bottle of shampoo, toothpaste and a towel.

While at the MDC Maxwell had already impressed other inmates by teaching them yoga and English – she will likely continue to do so in her new prison.

According to one prison consultant, Zoukis Consulting Group, yoga is available to inmates at FCI Tallahassee as well as pilates, weights, softball, flag football and frisbee – English is also taught for those who want to learn.

Maxwell will be able to keep herself entertained by taking part in the prison talent show or watching movies.

There is also a track for running – Maxwell is known to be a keen jogger.

Maxwell will be able to continue learning Russian – her lawyers have said she started doing so in the MDC to keep herself entertained – in the recreational library.

Among the apprenticeships that Maxwell can do are: electrician, baker, horticulturist and plumber, though it is not clear which local companies she would potentially work for.

Cosmetology is also offered as a trade for inmates to learn, a pursuit which may include massage. Maxwell’s convictions were based on underage girls being brought to Epstein for sexualized massages.

FCI Tallahassee has suffered controversy in the past and in 2007 six guards were convicted for a sex-for-contraband scandal.

The guards would exchange items like gum, perfume, makeup and bras for sex with women inside.

In 2021 the BOP settled a lawsuit in which 15 women alleged sexual abuse by corrections officers at the facility.

Notable inmates at FCI Tallahassee include the terrorist Colleen LaRose and Earth Liberation Front member Chelsea Gerlach.

The facility in Danbury was expected to be where Maxwell would serve her sentence after the request from her lawyers during sentencing.

During sentencing Maxwell’s lawyer Bobbi Sternheim said: ‘We request that Ms. Maxwell be designated, based on a recommendation by the Court, to the BOP facility, the women’s facility in Danbury, and also a recommendation that she be enrolled in the FIT program, which is the Female Integrated Treatment program, to address past familial and other trauma’.

Judge Nathan said: ‘I recommend to the Bureau of Prisons consideration of placement in Danbury and consideration of eligibility for enrollment in the FIT program’.

The FIT program would have allowed Maxwell to be part of a ‘therapeutic community’ that will help her understand how her own abusive father shaped her life.

Workshops would have included ‘Trauma in Life’ and ‘Seeking Safety’ so she could process the impact of being abused by her father, the late British press baron Robert Maxwell.

In court, her lawyers tried to argue that Robert’s abusive behavior around his children made her ‘vulnerable’ when she met Epstein around the time of her father’s mysterious death in 1991.

And prior to her sentencing last month, Maxwell made a public statement expressing remorse for her actions.

‘I realize I have been convicted of assisting Jeffrey Epstein to commit these crimes,’ she said. ‘My association with Epstein will permanently stain me. It is the biggest regret of my life that I ever met him.’

She added that Epstein ‘fooled all of those in his orbit’ and claimed she, herself, was a victim of his.

She had also written in a memo prior to the sentencing that a troubled childhood made her vulnerable to commit such heinous acts after her father mysteriously died in 1991.

But she appeared to have have replaced one controlling, manipulative father with a nearly identical man – Epstein – who she dated before becoming the boss of his sex trafficking organization.

