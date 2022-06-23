Ghislaine Maxwell touted her connection to Bill Clinton and how she helped launch his Global Initiative

Daily Mail

Ghislaine Maxwell used her connections to Bill Clinton in an effort to get herself a lower sentence for trafficking underage girls for Jeffrey Epstein.

The disgraced socialite pointed to her work for the former President’s philanthropic endeavors three times as she argued she should serve just four years in jail at her sentencing on June 28th.

Maxwell claimed that helping launch the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) demonstrated she has a ‘desire to do good in the world’.

Maxwell, 60, will be sentenced next Monday after she was found guilty of trafficking and sexually abusing underage girls last December.

She has asked to serve just four years and three months in jail when she is sentenced later this month – and claimed she is getting death threats in prison.

She also claimed that guards inside the prison where she is currently being held told her ‘there was concern she could be shot by a sniper’.

The explanation was supposedly the reason why she was held in such high security conditions at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Her legal filings accuse prosecutors of ‘scapegoating’ Maxwell by making her a ‘proxy’ for the crimes of Epstein, who hanged himself while awaiting trial in 2019.

In her 77-page filing Maxwell references Maxwell’s ‘history of philanthropy, charitable work, and helping others namely her work with the Clinton Global Initiative’.

The filing states: ‘Ms. Maxwell has always worked hard. Her many educational, occupational, and avocational accomplishments include becoming an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), a helicopter pilot, a submersible pilot, a banker; partnering with the Cleveland Clinic to establish a telemedicine platform to enable people in remote areas to obtain quality medical treatment; helping develop the Clinton Global Initiative; and supporting a variety non-profit and charitable organizations’.

In a later section the document states that Maxwell is not an ‘heiress, villain, or vapid socialite’.

Her lawyer wrote: ‘She has energy, drive, commitment, a strong work ethic, and desire to do good in the world.

‘She has supported friends and family through tough times and personal crisis and currently is assisting women in her unit at the MDC.

She has endeavored to contribute to society….(by) helping launch the Clinton Global Initiative’.

The claim puts renewed spotlight on the links between Maxwell, Epstein and Clinton.

Epstein claimed to have helped Clinton launch the CGI and the former President flew on his private jet – known as the ‘Lolita Express’ – dozens of times.

One photo taken as the jet was about to depart shows Maxwell standing with Clinton on the plane’s steps, the two smiling warmly.

The friendship between Epstein, Clinton and Maxwell dates back to the mid 1990s at least when they were all photographed together at the White House.

Clinton has denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein and said he never visited his private island in the Caribbean as some reports claimed.

The claim about Maxwell being targeted by a sniper was made during a section of the pre sentencing filing which talked about Maxwell’s treatment in the MDC while awaiting trial.

The document states: ‘The treatment imposed on Ms. Maxwell was unnecessarily and intentionally degrading and threatening.

‘While in isolation, a high-ranking prison guard told Ms. Maxwell that there was concern that she would be shot by a sniper. Putting aside the reason and propriety of dispensing this alarming information, the diminution of security concerns resulting in her transfer to general population appears correlated to Ms. Maxwell having been sufficiently safeguarded to fill Epstein’s empty seat’.

Read the rest here: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10935097/Ghislaine-Maxwell-touted-connection-Bill-Clinton-lower-sentence-trafficking.html