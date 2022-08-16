Gift Cards for Guns: Nashville Predators Foundation Teams with Metro Police Offering People $50 Kroger Card to Turn in their Firearms

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

The Nashville Predators Foundation and the state’s Police Department are partnering up to host an event in which respondents can turn in their firearms in exchange for goodies such as gift cards, preseason coupons, and giveaways.

“We’re partnering with [Metro Nashville Police Department] and Greater Revelations Missionary Baptist Church to host a Gift Card for Guns event on Saturday, Aug. 20,” Preds Foundation announced on Twitter.

“Have an unwanted or unsafe real gun that could fall into the hands of a minor? Consider exchanging it for a $50 Kroger card during Saturday’s Gift Cards for Guns event at Greater Revelations Church, 1027 12th Ave N, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sponsors are Preds Foundation & MNPD,” Nashville Police Department wrote.

“Participants will have the chance to turn in their firearms to members of the police department with no questions asked and receive compensation in the form of a gift card,” according to the news release.

“The event will also feature Preds preseason vouchers and giveaway items. In addition to turning in firearms, participants are also encouraged to drop off unused or expired prescription and nonprescription medications. All medications collected at the event will be safely destroyed by MNPD.”

“By partnering with the Metro Nashville Police Department and Greater Revelations Missionary Baptist Church, we’re hoping to provide a judgement-free space for people in the community to surrender their guns,” according to Nashville Predators Vice President of Community Relations Rebecca King. “Through this event, we hope to make our community a safer place by reducing the amount of gun-related incidents.”

“With the new school year now underway, this is the right time for parents, grandparents and guardians to think hard about firearms in the home that are unwanted or unsafe that could fall into the hands of young people,” Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake said.

“Those guns can be brought to Greater Revelations Church on Aug. 20 and exchanged for a gift card, no questions asked. I am sincerely grateful to the Nashville Predators Foundation for partnering with us to enhance the safety of our community,” he added.

The Nashville Predators Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) charity organization devoted to “funneling the excitement of professional sports toward the needs of our community.”

Since 2011, there have been a total of seven Gift Cards for Guns events, during which 658 firearms have been surrendered, according to the Predators Foundation. In another event hosted at Greater Revelations Church in November 2017, 198 firearms were traded in for gift cards, setting a new record.

Gateway Pundit