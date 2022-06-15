Top Biden advisor Gina McCarthy says social media companies should censor content that is critical of their green energy "transition" pic.twitter.com/qfh1Cxe7NG
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 14, 2022
Posted: June 15, 2022
