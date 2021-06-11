Girl, 14, accuses Virginia school board of putting her in danger by letting boys use girls locker rooms

An eighth grader in Virginia has slammed Loudoun County Public Schools for a policy she claims lets boys use girls locker rooms, putting female students in danger.

Jolene Grover, 14, spoke at the school district’s board meeting on Tuesday to address its proposed policy 8040. She was pulled from a LCPS school last year by her mother, Fox News reported.

‘Two years ago, I was told policy 1040 was just an umbrella philosophy and you weren’t going to allow boys into the girls’ locker rooms. But here you are doing just that,’ Grover said while wearing a shirt that read ‘Woman is female.’

She continued: ‘Everyone knows what a boy is – even you. Your proposed policies are dangerous and rooted in sexism. When woke kids ask me if I was a lesbian or a trans boy because I cut my hair short, it should tell you these modern identities are superficial.’

A draft of the proposed 8040 policy reads that ‘students should be allowed to use the facility that corresponds to their gender identity,’ as school district leaders move to make schools more inclusive for transgender students.

The new policy would follow on a previous one, numbered 1040, that committed make county schools safe and inclusive regardless of ‘sexual orientation’ and ‘gender identity,’ Fox News reported.

Grover made further claims in her speech that ‘boys are reading erotica in the classroom next to girls.’ She did not offer further detail on that claim.

‘You want to give them access to girls’ locker rooms and you want to force girls to call those boys “she”,’ the teen said in the speech.

‘You do this in the name of inclusivity while ignoring the girls who will pay the price. Your policies choose boys’ wants over girls’ needs.’

Grover told Fox News in an interview on Thursday that she feared the proposed rule would lead to girls getting harassed and assaulted.

The teen’s comments come after Byron Tanner Cross, a gym teacher at Leesburg Elementary in the same school district, was suspended last month after giving a speech opposing the policy.

Cross, who claimed the policies went against his religion, has since been ordered to be reinstated by a judge, who pointed to free speech and religious liberty in his decision.

He was arguing over two policies put in place by the public school board: one mandating teachers use the pronouns a transgender child identifies with, and one allowing transgender kids to take part in sports with the gender they identify with.

The second one also allows kids to use the locker room and bathroom of the gender they identify with.

Cross, in his speech, said the policies ‘defile the holy image of God’ and constitute child abuse.

He also cited a recent 60 Minutes investigation where Leslie Stahl interviewed a several young people who had transitioned, then regretted it and ‘detransitioned’ back to their original gender, sometimes after surgery.

In his speech, Cross said: ‘My name is Tanner Cross and I am speaking out of love for those who are suffering from gender dysphoria.

’60 Minutes recently interviewed over 30 young people who transitioned, but they felt led astray because of lack of pushback or how easy it was to make physical changes to their bodies… They are now de-transitioning.

‘It’s not my intention to hurt anyone, but there are certain truths that we must face when ready.

‘We condemn school policies [that] would damage children, defile the holy image of God.

‘I love all of my students but I will never lie to them regardless of the consequences.

‘I’m a teacher but I serve God first and I will not affirm that a biological boy can be a girl and vice versa because it’s against my religion.

‘It’s lying to a child, it’s abuse to a child, and it’s sinning against our God,’ he said.

He was suspended afterwards with just about three weeks left in the school year and the school board said it was investigating his remarks.

