Girl’s Pfizer Jab Reaction: Blind, Deaf, Throat Paralysis, Tremors

Jim_Crenshaw

June 19th, 2021.

She is being called a sheep. She did her research, she watched other people get the shot and they were fine (aren’t we all different) and so on. She did it to “help the community”. The road to hell is paved with good intentions. Those mocking her may want to go easy. I don’t think any of us are going to get out of this.