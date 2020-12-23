Giuliani: Arizona GOP Will Attempt to Certify Trump the Winner of 2020 Election on Wednesday

American Greatness – by Debra Heine

President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani said Tuesday morning that the Arizona legislature will attempt to pass a resolution this week demanding a joint session to to certify President Trump as the winner of the 2020 election.

During an interview on Steve Bannon’s “War Room: Pandemic” podcast, Giuliani noted that Arizona lawmakers did not have the votes to declare Trump the winner on Monday, but was hopeful that they would be able to do it on Wednesday.

“We have three other legislatures that are on the verge of considering or almost doing this,” Giuliani noted. “In the case of Arizona, they’re basically two votes away.”

On Monday, Georgia State Senator William T. Ligon, Chairman of the Election Law subcommittee of the Judiciary Committee, released a 15-page report calling the results of the 2020 election, “untrustworthy” and recommending that the certification of the results be rescinded. Giuliani told Bannon that this development could be enough to encourage legislators in other states to join the decertification effort.

President Trump’s legal team has been urging the Republican-led state legislatures in the contested states to take back their delegates and to certify to Congress a slate of electors that “actually represents the will of the people” in their states by Jan. 6.

Giuliani told Bannon that they are pushing this strategy “very very hard.”

He also said that there would be some major revelations coming out within the next couple of days regarding voting machines in the Georgia elections, hopefully enough information about “the fraud and the cheating” to push their effort to overturn the election “over the top.”

The former New York mayor maintained that the evidence of fraud in Georgia was “greater than anywhere else.”

“I don’t like what this [Governor] Kemp has been doing, I really don’t,” Giuliani told Bannon. “He knows that he had a crummy election and terrible machines … he just brought on these new machines and we have all sorts of evidence that all over Georgia … they didn’t work.” Giuliani pointed out that in rural Georgia, ballots were scanned through the Dominion vote tabulator three different times and came up with three different results.

As a result, Board of Election officials in Coffee County stated on Dec. 4 that they “cannot certify the electronic recount numbers given its inability to repeatably duplicate creditable election results.” Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger announced the recount was certified on Dec. 7, anyway.

Giuliani pointed out that even without the issues with the modern technology, it was easy to prove that the election was stolen.

“According to the numbers in Arizona, not a single non-citizen voted in Arizona,” he explained. “That’s a lie. That’s a false statement.” Giuliani asserted that he could find 20 to 30 thousand illegal immigrant voters in Arizona within minutes using the Lexis Nexus search engine. In fact, about 26,000 illegal alien voters in Arizona have already been discovered, he said—enough to turn the election.

“It’s these little details that actually prove the case,” he said.

