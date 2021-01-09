Giuliani says time for ‘harmony’ is over and urges Trump declassification spree

Washington Examiner – by Daniel Chaitin

Rudy Giuliani encouraged President Trump to go on a declassification spree in the final days of his administration.

With less than two weeks until President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated, the former New York City mayor, who is Trump’s personal lawyer, insisted the time for “harmony” is over.

“At many times, I thought he was ready to do it, and many times it was blocked by, I have to assume, the force that we now call the ‘deep state.’ I have my suspicions where. Now, there is no longer any reason to try to create some kind of harmony, and therefore, not do it,” Giuliani told former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon on his War Room podcast on Friday.

“I think he owes it, not just to MAGA, he owes it to the American people to put it out,” he added.

Some disclosures have been made related to the Russia investigation in recent months but not everything. Trump tweeted in October that he “fully authorized the total” declassification of documents related to the “Russia hoax” and Hillary Clinton’s emails, but a top aide told a federal court that these social media missives did not amount to declassification orders.

Giuliani, a leader in Trump’s unsuccessful legal effort to contest the results of the 2020 election with claims of voter fraud, argued that there is no reason not to engage in sweeping declassifications, as he and Bannon alluded to the Ukraine impeachment and Hunter Biden laptop controversies as well as the Russia inquiry. Such a far-reaching disclosure of secret information would undoubtedly raise national security concerns and could undermine current investigations.

“I don’t know the information, and I’ve never seen any of the classified information, but I know everything that surrounds it. And having dealt with classified information for 17 years, I can pretty much read what’s been blocked out. I think I pretty much know what’s in there. And so far, there has been a lot of declassifications, and not a single piece of national security information has been contained in it,” said Giuliani, who is also a former federal prosecutor.

“What it contains is embarrassing information that will demonstrate that the prior administration engaged in, again I say, fascist tactics in order to prevent Trump from being president. And then in order to remove the rightfully elected president of the United States by clearly unlawful means. That’s what’s there,” Giuliani added.

Trump committed to an “orderly transition” of power on Jan. 20 after Congress certified Biden’s victory following a siege of the U.S. Capitol by rioters this week. As Democrats prepare for 11th-hour impeachment proceedings, Trump announced on Friday that he would not be attending Biden’s inauguration.

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/giuliani-time-for-harmony-over-trump-declassification-spree