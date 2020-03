Global Collapse Begins





Bitchute by Wardo-Rants on March 20th, 2020

Governments around the across the planet are shutting down literally everything that people need for survival. The implementation of Agenda 2030 Grabbing control all Industry, Food, Energy / Resources .. All of this has been planned for decades at minimum. None of this will stop until we make it stop and the longer we wait the worse it is going to be.