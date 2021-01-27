Global Declaration

As a result of the inability of common people to live our lives in freedom, health and prosperity, We The People of all nations hereby formally withdraw our consent and revoke our given authority for the operation of all governments. We The People of all nations hereby recognize, declare and acknowledge that governments cannot be trusted without the use of free and fair verified paper ballot elections, and that our world cannot function based on lies and harm. We The People of all nations consequently formally and publicly recognize, declare and acknowledge all governments to be peacefully and respectfully paused until such time as free and fair verified paper ballot elections can be held.

We The People of all nations hereby formally revoke all authority granted to all governments. All authority for operation for all governments at all levels is hereby peacefully and respectfully revoked. All authority for all people working in all governments is also hereby peacefully and respectfully revoked. We The People of all nations hereby formally withdraw our consent for the operation of all governments until such time as free and fair verified paper ballot elections can be held.

We The People of all nations hereby recognize, declare and acknowledge that we cannot move forward until we expose the global plague of falsity and harm. We The People of all nations hereby recognize, declare and acknowledge that we cannot move forward until we retake control of our governments. We The People of all nations hereby recognize, declare and acknowledge that we cannot move forward until we retake control of our minds. We The People of all nations hereby recognize, declare and acknowledge that we cannot move forward until we retake control of our bodies.

We The People of all nations hereby recognize, declare and acknowledge that the temperature of our planet is mainly the result of the energy output of our star. We The People of all nations hereby recognize, declare and acknowledge that human activities are insignificant in comparison to the energy output of our star. We The People of all nations hereby recognize, declare and acknowledge that our governments are using the falsity of human-controlled planetary temperature to control us and to harm us.

We The People of all nations hereby recognize, declare and acknowledge that carbon dioxide is essential to plant life and therefore to human life. We The People of all nations hereby recognize, declare and acknowledge that reducing carbon dioxide will result in reduced plant life and will also result in reduced human life. We The People of all nations hereby recognize, declare and acknowledge that the falsity of carbon dioxide being harmful is being used to control us and to harm us.

We The People of all nations hereby recognize, declare and acknowledge that bodily health is mainly the result of nutrition, exercise and rest. We The People of all nations hereby recognize, declare and acknowledge that the covid vaccine has not been proven to be safe and effective. We The People of all nations hereby recognize, declare and acknowledge that the covid vaccine may affect our genetic code and may sterilize us. We The People of all nations hereby recognize, declare and acknowledge that false medical pandemics are being used to control us and to harm us.

We The People of all nations hereby recognize, declare and acknowledge that citizen control of communications is essential for our freedoms and for our lives. We The People of all nations hereby recognize, declare and acknowledge that we cannot have free societies if businesses or governments censor us and control our communications. We The People of all nations hereby recognize, declare and acknowledge that the falsity of public safety through censorship and control of communications is being used to control us and to harm us.

We The People of all nations hereby recognize, declare and acknowledge that we cannot control our governments or our nations without controlling our money. We The People of all nations hereby recognize, declare and acknowledge that we cannot be free if someone else controls our money. We The People of all nations hereby recognize, declare and acknowledge that the falsity of the need for control of our money by someone else is being used to control us and to harm us.

We The People of all nations hereby recognize, declare and acknowledge that local citizen control of government is essential for our freedoms and for our lives. We The People of all nations hereby recognize, declare and acknowledge that we lose control when we allow our local governments to be controlled by a global government or by any other people anywhere . We The People of all nations hereby recognize, declare and acknowledge that the falsity of the need for global government and the falsity of the need for control of our local governments by anyone else anywhere are being used to control us and to harm us.

We can all vote with truth every minute of every day, and that vote of truth cannot be taken away from us by a voting machine or a corrupt official. That vote of truth cannot be taken away from us by anyone at any time. We have freedom of choice, and we can use that freedom of choice to vote every day for truth.

In summary, As a result of the global plague of falsity and harm, We The People of all nations hereby retake control of our governments and retake control of our lives. As a result of the global plague of falsity and harm, We The People of all nations hereby respectfully and peacefully pause our governments to hold free and fair verified paper ballot elections. We The People of all nations hereby respectfully and peacefully hold free and fair verified paper ballot elections to install true representatives of the People and replace laws promoting control, lies, sickness and poverty with laws promoting freedom, truth, health and wealth for all People everywhere.