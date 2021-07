Global Wheat Supplies Short as Drought/Flood Ravage Crops & Supply Chain Falters





Jul 21, 2021

Wheat crops are failing in the US, Canada, and Russia–the “breadbasket” top exporters that feed the rest of the world–as other exporters like Kazakhstan restrict their exports to protect their own people. Engineered attacks on supply chains continue from South Africa to Vietnam. Food prices are exploding as shortages can no longer be hidden, and the true crisis of global food shortages lies ahead. Grow your own food now!