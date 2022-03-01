Globalist Billionaire Bill Ackman Says It’s Time For U.S. Troops to Die in Defense of Ukraine

Information Liberation – by Chris Menahan

Globalist billionaire Bill Ackman, a corrupt scumbag who made billions through market manipulation at the start of the pandemic, on Monday called for American soldiers to lay down their lives in Ukraine in defense of NATO expansionism.

From CNBC, “Bill Ackman says it’s time for U.S. troops to defend Ukraine and set a ‘real red line’ “:

Investor Bill Ackman said Monday the U.S. should consider military intervention in defense of Ukraine as Russian forces continue to advance into the country from multiple directions. In a series of tweets to more than 400,000 followers, the founder and CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management urged President Joe Biden to start considering taking actions beyond economic sanctions if the conflict doesn’t resolve.

need to start thinking about intervening military. Had we set up a show of force at the beginning of the war that we were prepared to execute on, we might have deterred Putin. We let Crimea, Georgia, and more happen, which got us here. Isn’t it time we set a real red line? — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) February 28, 2022

“I hope Russia stops this onslaught, but I don’t see how Putin saves face. We need to be prepared for what comes next which means we need to start thinking about intervening military,” Ackman said in the Twitter thread. “Isn’t it time we set a real red line?” “We can’t sit back and allow hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians and perhaps millions to die. I don’t want to live in that world and you don’t either. @POTUS, it is in your hands. You can fix the errors of the past and protect our future. With all due respect Mr. President, the time is now,” Ackman said.

Ukraine’s dictator Volodymyr Zelensky has put out the call for any and all foreigners to come to Ukraine and join their army.

If Ackman wants to fight in Ukraine so badly he should pick up a gun and go there himself. You can take your whole family along with you as Zelensky is fine with women, children and the elderly throwing themselves against Russian tanks.

Of course, Ackman wouldn’t risk one hair off his head in defense of Ukraine but he’s happy to throw away American soldiers lives in defense of world globalism.

Globalist billionaire scumbag George Soros on Saturday also called for the US to get involved in the war.

I have witnessed Ukraine transform from a collapsing part of the Soviet Union to a liberal democracy and an open society. It has faced countless acts of Russian aggression, but has persisted. — George Soros (@georgesoros) February 26, 2022

It is important that both the transatlantic alliance (the United States, Canada, the European Union, and the United Kingdom) but also other nations do whatever is in their power to support Ukraine in its time of existential threat. — George Soros (@georgesoros) February 26, 2022

Isn’t it time we sent these globalists packing and forced them to go and fight in the wars they alone are lobbying for?

