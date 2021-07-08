Globalist Oligarchs Gather At Idaho Resort For Private Conference On ‘Immigration Reform,’ ‘Criminal Justice Reform’ And ‘Climate Change’

Globalist oligarchs Mike Bloomberg, Sheryl Sandberg, Bob Iger, Shari Redstone, Robert Kraft, Bill Gates and Warren Buffet along with current CIA director Bill Burns and many others have gathered at a resort in rural Idaho for a five-day Bilderberg-style conference with the main topics of discussion that leaked out being “criminal justice reform,” “immigration reform” and “climate change.”

“A session on criminal justice reform” is “on the agenda,” according to Variety. “Immigration reform will also be discussed” and “Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates will address climate change.”

That means they’re plotting on how best to throw open our prisons with jail break legislation (and shove right-wingers in them for thought crimes), throw open our borders to unlimited immigration, and force the masses to eat bugs and fake meat, drink sewage and live in pods.

Rather than gather in a place like Detroit, St. Louis or Philadelphia where their “criminal justice reform” efforts are wrecking havoc, they chose to travel to Whitopia in rural Sun Valley, Idaho to get as far away from the New America™ they’re creating as possible.

Nothing appears to have leaked out about their behind-closed-door discussions and the media is treating it like a fun summer getaway — or as they put it — “summer camp for billionaires.”

The Daily Mail, the only MSM publication doing any solid reporting these days, is the only one doing any detailed coverage of the meeting. They’ve published dozens of pictures of the oligarchs in attendance.

The New York Times wrote just a minor blurb about it but noted that reporters in the past were allowed inside the meeting but are now banned from even entering the resort.

From The Daily Mail, “Sheryl Sandberg, Gayle King, Bob Iger, Mike Bloomberg and Robert Kraft descend on Sun Valley for ‘Billionaire Summer Camp’ where the combined wealth of attendees is in excess of $588B – a year after the gathering was canceled amid COVID”:

– Big names and moguls in tech, business, film and media have been descending on Sun Valley, a tiny resort town in rural Idaho, for the annual five-day conference put on by Allen & Company – Warren Buffett, the 90-year-old CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, was spotted on Wednesday being escorted to the conference in a golf cart – Belgian fashion designer Diane Von Furstenberg, 74, and her IAC chairman husband Barry Diller, 79, strolled in together for one of the conference’s morning sessions – Others arriving for the day two events included Snap Inc.’s Evan Spiegel, Rupert Murdoch’s ex-wife Wendi Deng and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his girlfriend Dana Blumberg – The elite gathering, which brings together top names from various industries each year, was canceled last year due to COVID-19 Big names in the film, technology, design and sports industries made their appearances at Sun Valley in rural Idaho on Tuesday for the start of the annual ‘billionaire summer camp’ for tech and media moguls where the estimated wealth of attendees is in excess of $588 billion. The elite gathering, hosted by investment bank Allen & Company brings together A-listers from various industries each year, although the event was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year, the five-day conference running from July 6 to 10, held at the edge of Idaho’s Sawtooth National Forest in a tiny town of just 1,500, is set to feature strict checks to ensure it does not become a super spreader event. Some of this year’s sessions will be held outside in an attempt to minimize risk. Among the major figures who have appeared so far include businessman and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, Netflix Co-CEOs Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos, CBS News’ Gayle King, CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Nike CEO John Donahoe, former Disney CEO Michael Eisner, Shari Redstone, chairwoman of ViacomCBS and Stacey Bendet, CEO of fashion company Alice + Olivia. Additionally, a plane belonging to Jeff Bezos arrived at the local airport in nearby Hailey, but the billionaire Amazon founder had yet to make an appearance. An estimate based on the latest available figures puts the total wealth of those known to be in attendance and those rumored to be attending at $588 billion. The estimated net worth of those already in attendance is about $340 billion. Among the major figures who have already made an appearance include Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, Netflix Co-CEOs Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos, CBS News’ Gayle King, CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Nike CEO John Donahoe and ex-Disney CEO Michael Eisner.

Where’s the diversity?

