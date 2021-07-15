Globalist Psychopath, Anthony Fauci’s Latest Foray into Delusion Lectures on ‘Deadly’ Delta Variant

K-A

By Ken Adachi

The so-called “Delta Variant” DOES NOT EXIST and has NOT been isolated or identified by any conventional laboratory analysis method anywhere in the world that is normally employed to detect the existence of an infectious agent.

If you listen to Dr David Martin’s definitive interview with Reiner Fuelmich on July 9, 2021 (https://bit.ly/2VF8cfz), you will understand that the “Delta Variant” is a merely a MADE-UP name to describe a RANDOMLY chosen sequence of DNA FRAGMENTS that is assigned a “Starting” point and an “Ending” point of a long chain sequence of DNA amino acids and is simply christened “The Delta

Variant” by Globalist Liars like Fauci.

The truly Demonic and deadly POISONING that Facui touts as the ” answer ” to a non-existent virus is the height of Lunacy since the injection WILL KILL you in 4-24 months while the fantasy ‘ Delta Variant ‘ won’t even give you a sniffle.

By the way, Fauci faked his supposed Covid injection that was recorded on video on Dec 17, 2020. NOTHING was injected into his LEFT arm, on camera . A few days later, he gave an interview talking about how his arm is still a little sore from his “vaccine ” jab while tapping his RIGHT arm as the injection site. I know someone who can pick up energy signals inside the body if given a photo and the name of the person in the photo. This individual told me on the day of Facui’s supposed injection on Dec. 17, that he got NO injection of anything. Biden and Pelosi also have not been injected with anything. .