Prince Harry is still new to North America, and perhaps is still adjusting to some of its customs. For example, the First Amendment, which he dismissed as “bonkers” during a recent interview.
The comments inspired backlash online, with some critics calling for the young prince (who will almost certainly never be king) to “go back to England” in a series of hostile tweets.
During a Thursday appearance on Hollywood actor Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast, Prince Harry (who lives in California with wife Meghan Markle and his young son Archie after stepping down from his royal duties) declared: “I’ve got so much I want to say about the First Amendment. I still don’t understand it, but it is bonkers.”
He also lamented the “genetic pain” of growing up a royal, implying that he was “mistreated” by his family, the latest in an unceasing string of criticism that has sparked talk about Harry becoming estranged from the family (he renounced his royal duties before leaving England after his wife engaged in a controversial lawsuit against British tabloids).
The comment elicited a stream of angry tweets.
2 thoughts on ““Go Back To England” – Prince Harry Elicits Backlash After Criticizing “Bonkers” First Amendment”
Gee, isn’t England cursed enough? Send him (and Megan…and Oprah and….) to Antarctica! Maybe he’ll understand the first article (aka amendment) and even the second one while he’s being attacked by killer whales… I’m sure the whales would rather eat penguins, though….
This arrogant prick thinks he can waltz into our country and start making it like the one he came from? Sorry Harry, you piece of dog shit, blood was shed to break this country free from the imperial monarchy you are part of by being a crotch-dropping from the hag that sits on the throne. Take your sorry ass back to jolly ol’ England until the people there finally get rid of the monarchy and you along with it. As for those who responded on Twitter, stop preaching the constitution, and start teaching the Bill of Rights, because that is what keeps you free from the oligarchy that wrote that constitution to try and keep themselves in power.