“Go Back To England” – Prince Harry Elicits Backlash After Criticizing “Bonkers” First Amendment

Prince Harry is still new to North America, and perhaps is still adjusting to some of its customs. For example, the First Amendment, which he dismissed as “bonkers” during a recent interview.

The comments inspired backlash online, with some critics calling for the young prince (who will almost certainly never be king) to “go back to England” in a series of hostile tweets.

During a Thursday appearance on Hollywood actor Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast, Prince Harry (who lives in California with wife Meghan Markle and his young son Archie after stepping down from his royal duties) declared: “I’ve got so much I want to say about the First Amendment. I still don’t understand it, but it is bonkers.”

He also lamented the “genetic pain” of growing up a royal, implying that he was “mistreated” by his family, the latest in an unceasing string of criticism that has sparked talk about Harry becoming estranged from the family (he renounced his royal duties before leaving England after his wife engaged in a controversial lawsuit against British tabloids).

The comment elicited a stream of angry tweets.

