Go to get gas and this happens





Apr 17, 2021

This is complete bs in Minnesota. A lot are asking for context in regards to this video. Well to that I say to look at what has been happening since the wrongful death of George Floyd, and others killed while in police custody or due to no knock warrants. This video is from Minnesota when the national guard was called in. Does it look like these two people were rioting? To me it looks like they were just getting gas.