GoFundMe For Dallas Salon Owner Raises Massive Money

Daily Wire – by James Barrett

A GoFundMe account for Shelley Luther, who made national headlines after she was sentenced to 7 days in jail after refusing to tell a court she was “selfish” for reopening her salon despite an ongoing stay-at-home order, has now been officially closed to new donations after racking up a stunning $500,110 in just a few days.



“Shelley Luther is an American Hero that has decided to resist tyranny by opening her business against an unlawful State Executive Order,” reads the GoFundMe page set up on behalf of Luther by Rick Hire of Richmond, Texas. “Her business, SALON A LA MODE offers services for hair and nails, microblading, permanent makeup, professional event makeup, braiding and more! Shelley and her team will likely face legal action, fines, and more during her journey back to freedom. She is doing what everyone else is only talking about, in a patriotic move to take back her liberty! Please support Shelley, and her employees by contributing to this worthy cause. You will not just be supporting Shelley, but you will be supporting the idea that our founders put in writing in the Constitution. 100% of all donations will go directly to Shelley Luther.”

Shelley was slapped with a $7,000 fine and sentenced to a week behind bars on Tuesday by Dallas Judge Eric Moye after she refused to say that she was wrong to open her salon.

“Judge, I would like to say that I have much respect for this court and laws and that I have never been in this position before, and it’s not someplace that I want to be,” she told Moye. “But I have to disagree with you, sir, when you say that I’m selfish because feeding my kids is not selfish. I have hair stylists that are going hungry because they’d rather feed their kids. So, sir, if you think the law is more important than kids getting fed, then please go ahead with your decision, but I am not going to shut the salon.”

Luther’s lawyer Warren Norred maintains that her client was “unlawfully arrested and jailed.”

“I’m concerned that the judicial system in Dallas is more concerned for one perspective on the rule of law than it is the plight of working people trying to make a living,” said Norred. “Though the rule of law is cited by the court, there exists no exception for cities to the general rule that an injunction must be supported by a bond. Without an enforceable injunction, no contempt can be found. Our position is that Ms. Luther has been unlawfully arrested and jailed. I hope to obtain a writ of habeas corpus very soon.”

Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, who demanded Wednesday that Luther be immediately released, also announced that he would personally pay the fine and serve the jail sentence on her behalf. Meanwhile, as The Daily Wire reported, Gov. Greg Abbott (R) “has since amended his executive orders so Texans who attempt to work against state orders will not be subject to confinement.”

Amid massive public pressure and with both the Texas governor and lt. governor condemning Moye’s ruling, the Texas Supreme Court ordered Thursday that Luther be released while the court considers her petition.

Upon her release Thursday, an emotional Luther was met with cheering supporters. “I’m a little overwhelmed, and I don’t wanna scare the kids, I’m okay,” she said. “But I just want to thank all of you I just barely met. And now you’re all my friends. You mean so much to me and this would have been nothing without you. Thank you so, so much.”

