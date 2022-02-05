GoFundMe Pulls Truckers’ $10 Million Freedom Convoy 2022 Fundraiser – Will Disperse Funds to Charities

GoFundMe on Friday pulled the truckers’ $10 million Freedom Convoy 2022 fundraiser.

The company said they “now have evidence from law enforcement that the previously peaceful demonstration has become an occupation, with police reports of violence and other unlawful activity.”

“Following a review of relevant facts and multiple discussions with local law enforcement and city officials, this fundraiser is now in violation of our Terms of Service (Term 8, which prohibits the promotion of violence and harassment) and has been removed from the platform,” GoFundMe said in a statement.

Instead of returning the money to the donors, GoFundMe said it will disperse the remaining $9 million to charities.

“Organizers provided a clear distribution plan for the initial $1M that was released earlier this week and confirmed funds would be used only for participants who traveled to Ottawa to participate in a peaceful protest. Given how this situation has evolved, no further funds will be directly distributed to the Freedom Convoy organizers — we will work with organizers to send all remaining funds to credible and established charities chosen by the Freedom Convoy 2022 organizers and verified by GoFundMe.”

Donors have until February 19, 2022 to request a full refund (click here).

