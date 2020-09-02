Going to Regal Theatres Without A Face Mask

NoMask Info

My wife & I bought the Regal Unlimited pass last year, which allows us to see unlimited movies in any Regal theatre in the United States. They charge us $23.50 each month. The contract is for one year, and so all the movies are already paid for.

So what happens if we go to watch a movie and are refused entry? This is a blatant breach of contract on Regal’s part. In this case, we visited the Regal Manchester in Rock Hill, South Carolina, located at 1935 Cinema Dr, Rock Hill, SC 29730.

(Incidentally, in case you’re curious, we were going to see ‘UNHINGED’ starring Russell Crowe, which at first glance appears to be similar to one of my all time favorites, ‘Falling Down’ with Michael Douglas.)

The pretext for their refusal of our entry was that I could not wear a face mask. However, I have a medical exemption from my physician, which is very clearly covered in the executive order on facemasks issued by the South Carolina governor on 8/2/20.

The governor’s order clearly states that businesses must honor medical exemptions and may not demand proof of the exemption.

Yet as you will see in the video below, the Regal general manager clearly violates this law. He strangely keeps repeating “you must wear a mask, you must wear a mask, you must wear a mask” as I recorded him.

The Governor of South Carolina issued Executive Order No. 2020-50 on August 2, 2020 which stated that restrictions issued by the South Carolina Department of Commerce must be followed. Businesses “shall be subject to and shall adhere to the following restrictions and conditions:”

2. All employees, customers, patrons, suppliers, vendors, visitors, or other persons in attendance at the Gathering shall wear a Face Covering, as defined in Section 2(D) of this Order, subject to any applicable exceptions set forth in Section 2(C)(1)–(10) of this Order, as a condition of entry or participation:

the following persons or groups of persons shall not be required to wear a Face Covering in state government offices, buildings, and facilities:

3. A person with a physical, mental, or behavioral health condition or disability (including, but not limited to, any person who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious or incapacitated, or is otherwise unable to put on or remove a Face Covering without assistance) that prevents wearing a Face Covering, provided that a non-employee or visitor who represents that they cannot wear a Face Covering for one or more of these reasons should not be required to produce documentation or any other form of proof of such a condition.

After refusing us entry, at my request the Regal manager gave me a business card and he wrote the name and direct phone number of Regal District Manager ‘Jeanie Moore’ on the card: 865-606-1948.

After we left the theatre, I called Jeanie and explained what had occurred. I told her it was quite outrageous and that a manager of her corporation would dare to claim, on video no less, that they can discriminate against me based on a medical condition when I have an exemption from my physician – despite the SC governor clearly forbidding such discrimination.

When I finished my explanation, I asked “What do you have to say about this?” to which Jeanie Moore replied, “It looks like you said it all!”

I replied, “well then what are you going to do about it?”

Moore then began a very odd tirade, declaring “Sir, I don’t know what kind of political agenda you have…”

I replied that this isn’t about politics, it’s about illegal discrimination against the disabled by her corporation.

She immediately hung up on me.

What do you think of all this? You can share your comments below.

###

Executive Order No. 2020-50 Page 10

August 2, 2020

https://governor.sc.gov/sites/default/files/Documents/2020-08-02%20eFILED%20Executive%20Order%20No.%202020-50%20-%20Initiating%20Additional%20Emergency%20Measures%20%26%20Consolidating%20Previous%20Orders.pdf

Section 4. Emergency Restrictions on Gatherings

B. Subject to any additional or supplemental clarification, guidance, rules, regulations, or restrictions issued, provided, or promulgated by the South Carolina Department of Commerce (“Department of Commerce”), as authorized herein, I hereby order and direct that effective Monday, August 3, 2020, at 5:00 p.m., the following categories or types of businesses, facilities, venues, services, activities, events, or mass gatherings (collectively, “Gathering”), as set forth and further defined below, shall be subject to and shall adhere to the following restrictions and conditions:

2. All employees, customers, patrons, suppliers, vendors, visitors, or other persons in attendance at the Gathering shall wear a Face Covering, as defined in Section 2(D) of this Order, subject to any applicable exceptions set forth in Section 2(C)(1)–(10) of this Order, as a condition of entry or participation.

C. Subject to any additional or supplemental clarification, guidance, rules, regulations, or restrictions issued, provided, or promulgated by the Department of Administration, the following persons or groups of persons shall not be required to wear a Face Covering in state government offices, buildings, and facilities:

1. A child who is two (2) years old or younger or a child whose parent, guardian, or responsible adult has been unable to place the Face Covering safely on the child’s face.

2. A person who is seeking to communicate with someone who is hearing- impaired in a manner that requires the mouth to be visible.

3. A person with a physical, mental, or behavioral health condition or disability (including, but not limited to, any person who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious or incapacitated, or is otherwise unable to put on or remove a Face Covering without assistance) that prevents wearing a Face Covering, provided that a non-employee or visitor who represents that they cannot wear a Face Covering for one or more of these reasons should not be required to produce documentation or any other form of proof of such a condition.

4. A person who is actively engaged in eating or drinking or obtaining a service that requires access to or visibility of the face.

5. A person who is engaging in strenuous exercise or physical activity.

6. A person who is operating or occupying a vehicle alone or with other persons who are members of the same household.

7. A person who is voting or assisting with the administration of an election, although wearing a Face Covering is strongly encouraged.

8. A person who must remove a Face Covering for purposes of identification or security screening or surveillance.

9. A person who is incarcerated in a correctional institution or short-term detention facility, which shall be governed by the rules and regulations of the applicable agency, institution, or facility.

10. A person for whom wearing a Face Covering would create a risk to the health or safety of the person due to their occupation, job function, or work assignment where wearing a Face Covering would be inconsistent with industry safety standards or protocols or federal, state, or local regulations or guidelines.

https://nofacemask.blogspot.com/2020/09/going-to-regal-theatres-without-face.html