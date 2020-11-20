Google Searches For ‘Reloading Ammo’ Explode Amid Nationwide Shortage

Americans are panic searching again. This time it’s not where to buy toilet paper online, but instead learning more about reloading ammunition as the virus pandemic and social unrest has sparked shortages of ammo and guns.

Ever since the first round of virus lockdowns that began in March, ammunition prices have surged because of unprecedented demand. Some of the hardest bullets to find this past summer, that is, if one wanted to purchase bulk, as we noted in April and August (see: here & here), was 9mm.

And, of course, a shortage and skyrocketing costs for factory-loaded ammunition forced many Americans to investigate alternative options in panic hoarding bullets.

As shown below, an eruption in US internet searches for “9mm Reloading” can be seen.

Reloading, also called handloading, is the process of making firearm cartridges by manually assembling the individual components rather than purchasing factory-loaded ammunition. Reloading can easily be done at home.

In fact, for readers who are curious about reloading ammo, considering one day you might wake up to a Walmart headline where guns and ammo are banned – well, it might make sense to at least explore the option.

A simple YouTube search of “how to reload 9mm” yields dozens of videos.

You can bet a Biden presidency would result in increased pressure to ban guns and limit ammo.

