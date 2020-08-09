Google Whistleblower: “Fake News” based on Politics, Not Truth – Google is Guilty of Treason and Selling Data to China

Health Impact News – by Brian Shilhavy

Spiro Skouras interviews Google whistleblower Zach Vorhies who also worked with Google-owned YouTube. Zach realized that Google was trying to overthrow the U.S. government and was selling data to China, and therefore delivered hundreds of pages of internal documents from Google to the Department of Justice.

Google tried to suppress him, and he feared for his life, so he created what is sometimes referred to as a “kill switch” letting Google and everyone else who are accomplices with them know that if anything happened to him and he died, that these hundreds of pages of incriminating documents would be dumped into the public domain.

Vorhies says: “Google is the biggest threat to America today.”

This is a MUST SEE video interview. It is still on YouTube for now, but if it disappears, we will make it available from another platform.

YouTube / Google Whistleblower Reveals A Dangerous Agenda!

by Spiro Skouras

Activist Post

A former insider who worked at YouTube / Google, Zach Vorhies, shares his story about what he uncovered while working for the tech giant.

Zach Vorhies became a whistleblower after he discovered what he believed to be high crimes committed by Google against entire nations, including the United States.

Google sent the police after Zach when they discovered he had taken over 950 pages of documents from the company which he handed over to the Department of Justice.

Mr. Vorhies also shares a plan to end the censorship and possibly break up the monopoly that has become possibly the most powerful corporation in the world, Google.

