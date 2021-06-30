Google will warn you about ‘fake news’ websites before you click on them

The Sun

GOOGLE has begun warning users that its search results may be unreliable.

The feature is aimed at breaking news stories, when information is often rapidly changing and sometimes inaccurate

Google announced the change earlier this month and has now begun testing it in some regions, according to a recent blog post.

Upon searching for keywords surrounding a breaking story, a warning reads: “It looks like these results are changing quickly”.

The message continues: “If this topic is new, it can sometimes take time for results to be added by reliable sources”.

In its June 25 blog post, Google suggested that users of its popular search engine may want to check back later when it’s found more results.

Read the rest here: https://www.the-sun.com/lifestyle/tech/3174436/google-warn-fake-news-websites-click/