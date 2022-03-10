GOP/Dem Spending Bill Funds Border Security for Eight Foreign Countries

Breitbart – by John Binder

A Democrat spending bill, negotiated with Republicans, uses American taxpayer money to fund “border security” measures in eight foreign countries while including no new funds to construct a border wall along the United States-Mexico border.

The government funding package spends about $370 million in taxpayer money to fund “enhanced border security” in Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Tunisia, and Oman. At least $150 million of that funding is allocated for Jordan’s borders.

Likewise, the package includes taxpayer money to fund border security in Libya, “border security activities” in Nepal, and “border security programs” in Pakistan.

Though Republicans were able to preserve nearly $2 billion in previously-allocated border wall construction funds, the package does not include any new border wall funding.

“The upcoming omnibus spending bill is likely Congress’ last chance this year to do anything meaningful re: Biden’s catastrophic erasure of our border — an erasure that reshapes the whole future of our nation,” Stephen Miller, a senior adviser to former President Trump, wrote in a statement. “Presently, this isn’t even a topic of conversation, let alone action.”

While funding border security overseas, President Joe Biden has halted all border wall construction along the U.S.-Mexico border, gutted interior immigration enforcement, and attempted to end the anti-asylum fraud Remain in Mexico program.

As a result, more than two million border crossers and illegal aliens arrived at the nation’s southern border in all of last year. This year, experts predict more than 2.1 million to arrive — a record.

At the same time, hundreds of thousands of border crossers and illegal aliens are being released into the U.S. interior every few months. From January 2021 to August 2021, for example, more than half a million were released into the U.S. interior.

In January of this year, more than 62,500 border crossers and illegal aliens were released into the U.S. interior — a foreign population more than twice the size of Princeton, New Jersey; nearly twice the size of Lexington, Massachusetts; and more than six times the size of Jackson, Wyoming.

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/03/09/gop-dem-spending-bill-funds-border-security-eight-foreign-countries/