GOP moves to protect ‘unvaccinated’ people with civil-rights laws

WND – by Bob Unruh

The laws in America already protect individuals from facing discrimination because of their beliefs, or race, or gender.

Now Republicans are working to make sure the same protections are given to unvaccinated people.

The Daily Mail said governors in Arkansas and Montana already have signed legislation protecting individuals on the basis of vaccination status, and eight more GOP states have banned vaccine “passports.”

The report said the push is coming from Republican lawmakers, and is utilizing the procedures that already are in place to protect Americans from other discrimination.

“The slew of bills would stop private businesses and government entities from requiring coronavirus vaccines or potentially implementing so-called ‘vaccine passport’ initiatives,” the report explained.

The two such laws already have been signed by Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, and they ban discrimination based on vaccination status.

