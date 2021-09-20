Got tore up by straight line wind of tornado wee hours of Friday morning

The first picture is what’s left of the driveway area after three days of cutting future firewood, and dragging off the branches.

All the grass you see was covered. There was no driving out.

The other pictures are a small sample of what hasn’t been taken out yet.

That’s all the pictures that this Hotspot garbage will allow being downloaded at this time without being a huge pain in the rear.

There is a hell of a lot more. Many seasons of firewood.

No loss of animals. No damage to shack or vehicles. All good.

(Laughing) Wishing I had more than a puny chainsaw, and a splitting ax about now 🙂