Restaurants closing, kids out of school, families losing loved ones and livelihoods but @NYGovCuomo is going to celebrate his birthday with his celebrity friends and raise thousands of dollars for himself. Shame on @WhoopiGoldberg @RedHourBen @rosieperezbklyn @hwinkler4real pic.twitter.com/cvZszFcn4u

— Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) December 12, 2020