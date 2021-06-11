Gov Greg Abbott Says SCREW Biden, Texas Will Build Its Own Border Wall

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is completely fed up with the Biden administration’s inept border policy and is no longer going to wait for the feds to slow the influx of illegals by finishing Trump’s wall. Abbot will unveil a plan next week for his state to build their own wall along the Mexico border.

Abbott made the announcement to law enforcement officers, county judges, and mayors during a “border security summit” in the border city of Del Rio on Thursday.

“I will announce next week the plan for the state of Texas to begin building the border wall in the state of Texas,” Abbott said.

“The border crisis is no laughing matter,” he said. “It’s not a tourism site for members of Congress to visit and then return to D.C. and do nothing.”

Abbott insisted “change is needed” as border towns in his state struggle with the effects of migrants flooding into the country.

“One thing we know and that is a border crisis is plaguing the farmers, the ranchers, the residents of the entire border region,” Abbott said, detailing a burden local police have been experiencing.

“Your law enforcement officers, they are having to redirect their resources to deal with the border as opposed to deal what they normally deal with which is keeping your communities safe every day,” he said.

Abbott blamed the uptick in migration on the Biden administration’s “open border policies,” citing data showing record year-over-year increases in illegal border crossing attempts. He specifically accused the administration for rescinding the Trump administration’s “remain in Mexico” policy. He also attributed the rise in illegal migration to a “divergence in commitment” between the present and previous administrations.

“Now, the commitment is anybody who wants to come in is going to be allowed to come in,” Abbott said, repeating, “A change is needed.”

In May, border officials detained 180,034 persons attempting to enter the nation illegally, up from 178,622 in April and the largest number in more than two decades.

I think this is fantastic, but I’m sure whatever he says will be soon disputed in court.

To be clear, this is not the same as what Arizona attempted during the Obama administration. They attempted to enforce immigration legislation but were unsuccessful in court. Abbott, as far as I’m aware, merely wants to construct along the border. I’m not clear if it would fill in any holes in Trump’s wall or if it would be a completely different wall some distance away. But what I do know is that it’s important, and whether Abbott succeeds or not, I’m delighted he’s trying.

