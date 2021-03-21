Posted: March 21, 2021 Categories: Videos Gov. Noem Discusses South Dakota’s “Remarkable” Approach to COVID-19 Governor Kristi Noem Jul 17, 2020 South Dakota took a different path, a remarkable one: we gave our people their Freedom. Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
3 thoughts on “Gov. Noem Discusses South Dakota’s “Remarkable” Approach to COVID-19”
The host calls her ‘the leader’. Listen to this ‘leader’ say how she ‘let’ the businesses stay open and ‘we gave people their freedom’ blah blah blah….. OMG just about made me scream! Then read the comments …..idiots!
Sure glad our servant has graced us by allowing us to be free, even though business with SD is not allowed if boycotting Israel.
All governors of these states are traitors…
I was gonna send you this, but might as well put it here that others may see it as well…
Thanks Hal, good post