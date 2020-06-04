Gov. Northam says the Robert E. Lee statue will be removed from Richmond’s Monument Avenue

WJHL

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam made a historic announcement today — the iconic Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue will be removed.

This comes after six days of protests in the city by demonstrators speaking out against racism and police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

In a press conference, Northam said he has asked the Department of General Services to remove the statue as soon as possible. The statue, imported from France in May 1890, towers over tree-lined Monument Avenue in the City of Richmond, standing at six stories tall and weighing 12 tons.

“It was wrong then and it’s wrong now,” Northam said today. “So, we’re taking it down.”

