March 12, 2022
NYC Store manager faces a $2000 dollar fine. His crime? Selling tobacco too cheaply! Kamal Saleh runs a small store in Brooklyn. He was recently given a summons to appear in court for violating one of New York’s many rules. His crime was selling cigars… 11 cents too cheaply. It’s not often people complain about things being too cheap. But NYC says stores may not sell tobacco for below a certain price.
One thought on “Government Bans Low Prices”
Man am I glad I quit smoking 29 years ago.
I was in line at the store the other day and the guy ahead of me bought a pack of american spirit cigarettes and they were $10.98.
I can’t even imagine paying that.