Government in Ireland Forced to Admit Covid-19 Does Not Exist





bluewater

August 5th, 2021.

Gemma O’Doherty is an Investigative Journalist in Ireland. This Irish Investigation into Covid shows that The Department of health refuse to confirm existence of a “virus” in writing. Confirmation that the virus was never isolated. On top of this, the CDC in July revealed that there is no Covid-19 in a document titled “CDC 2019-Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic panel”, dated July 13, 2020. On Page 39 of this document titled “Performance Characteristics”, we see written “Since no quantified virus isolates of the 2019-nCoV are currently available…” So… What are they testing for? Because it’s not the virus… That hasn’t been proved to exist… What is being tested for is RNA that is PRESUMED to come from the virus… Which hasn’t been proven to exist…

So, what are people dying of? Well… The same thing they die of every year!

UPDATE:

As part of our legal action we had been demanding the evidence that this virus actually exists [as well as] evidence that lock downs actually have any impact on the spread of viruses; that face-masks are safe, and do deter the spread of viruses – They don’t. No such studies exist; that social distancing is based in science – It isn’t. it’s made up; that contact tracing has any bearing on the spread of a virus – of course it doesn’t. This organization here – is making it up as they go along.” – Gemma O’Doherty