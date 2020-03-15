Governor Noem declares state of emergency in South Dakota

SOUTH DAKOTA (Dakota News Now) – Governor Kristi Noem has declared a state of emergency in South Dakota in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Governor Noem’s state of emergency order closes all schools statewide next week. Governor Noem asks private schools to close as well.
Governor Noem says the closure allows for school administrations to clean and prepare for the following weeks.
Governor Noem is also postponing all state basketball tournaments and all other extra-curricular activities.
Governor Noem is signing an executive order allowing all non-essential state employees to work from home.
“I just signed a state of emergency order which will direct the Department of Health and other agencies to seek and to accept funding or other resources from government or private entities to treat, control and to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Governor Noem.
So this is about getting federals dollas?
Yes, that and preparing us for the big Kahuna, martial law. They have to pave the road first.
The good news is, less traffic on the interstates, I can dig it.. 🙂
It’s about opening up tax payer funding so whatever other corporation can contract for whatever they’re gonna do, and scoop up that funding, fleecing the people more, and causing(they hope)our great-great-great grand slaves will pick up the tab… DAMN! I got to go. I have a few sentences of foul language to get rid of!!!