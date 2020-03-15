Governor Noem declares state of emergency in South Dakota

Governor Kristi Noem has declared a state of emergency in South Dakota in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Noem’s state of emergency order closes all schools statewide next week. Governor Noem asks private schools to close as well.

Governor Noem says the closure allows for school administrations to clean and prepare for the following weeks.

Governor Noem is also postponing all state basketball tournaments and all other extra-curricular activities.

Governor Noem is signing an executive order allowing all non-essential state employees to work from home.

“I just signed a state of emergency order which will direct the Department of Health and other agencies to seek and to accept funding or other resources from government or private entities to treat, control and to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Governor Noem.

