Grandpa Joe Says Planes Can Go 21,000 MPH – Making New York to LA a 7 Minute Ride

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

Dementia Joe told Americans on Wednesday that the US will have commercial aircraft flying at subsonic speeds, supersonic speeds, be able to figuratively, if you may, if we decide to do it, be able to traverse the world in an hour, travel at 21,000 miles an hour.

That comes out to Mach 32.0.



The US F-100 Super Sabre fighter plane flies at 864 mph.

The Phantom II goes 1,472 mph.

Obviously, Joe does not know what he’s talking about.

Mediaite reported:

President Joe Biden claimed Wednesday that commercial aircraft would soon be able to travel at speeds of up to 21,000 miles per hour. “I tell the kids, the young people that work for me — I told my kids, when I go on college campuses, they’re going to see more change in the next 10 years than we’ve seen in the last 50 years,” Biden said during an address about his proposed infrastructure legislation. “We’re going to talk about commercial aircraft flying at subsonic speeds, supersonic speeds, be able to figuratively, if you may, if we decide to do it, be able to traverse the world in an hour, travel at 21,000 miles an hour.” It was not clear what Biden meant by “figuratively.” The speed he suggested is roughly equivalent to Mach 28, which would make airlines capable of traversing the 2,400 miles between New York and Los Angeles in roughly seven minutes. The fastest commercial airliners presently travel at speeds of about 600 miles per hour, a little less than Mach 1.

