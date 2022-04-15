Graphene is being transmitted from the Vaccinated to the Not-Vaccinated; destroying Red Blood Cells & causing Blood Clots

The Expose

In his latest set of slides of blood samples taken from both “vaccinated” and unvaccinated people, Dr. Philippe van Welbergen demonstrated that the graphene being injected into people is organising and growing into larger fibres and structures, gaining magnetic properties or an electrical charge and the fibres are showing indications of more complex structures with striations.

He also demonstrated that “shards” of graphene are being transmitted from “vaccinated” to vaccine-free or unvaccinated people destroying their red blood cells and causing blood clots in the unvaccinated.

Dr. Philippe van Welbergen (“Dr. Philippe”), Medical Director of Biomedical Clinics, was one of the first to warn the public of the damage being caused to people’s blood by Covid injections by releasing images last year of blood samples under the microscope.

At the beginning of July 2021, Dr. Philippe, was interviewed on a South African community channel, Loving Life TV. He explained that when his patients started complaining about chronic fatigue, dizziness, memory issues, even sometimes paralysis and late onset of heavy menstruation (women in their 60s upwards), he took blood samples. Their blood had unusual tube-like structures, some particles which lit up and many damaged cells. Few healthy cells were visible. Until three months earlier, he had never seen these formations in blood. We now know these tube-like structures are graphene.

Since then, Dr. Philippe has been a regular guest on Loving Life TV: blowing the whistle on the experimental Covid injection roll-out; providing updates on the increasing damage being done to blood by the experimental Covid injections over time; and, giving updates on the Covid situation in the UK and South Africa.

On 12 February 2022, Dr. Philippe returned again to Loving Life TV to release images of his latest slides of blood samples. The live stream was lengthy so Loving Life TV separated it into two parts.

Part One is a discussion including answers to the audience’s questions.

In Part Two, Dr. Philippe presents the images of his latest blood slides and explains what the images are showing. He discusses nearly 100 blood slides from both “vaccinated” and vaccine-free patients. His slides show that vaccine-free patients have been “infected with vaccine toxins through shedding.”

