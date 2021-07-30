Graphene Oxide The Vector For Covid-19 Democide

Ariyana Love

A shocking new discovery was revealed in April 2021, when Health Canada recalled over a million KN95 face masks containing the highly toxic industrial chemical called GRAPHENE. The poisonous masks came from China’s Shandong Shengquan New Materials Co. Ltd.

Following the announcement, Spain recalled millions of masks containing GRAPHENE yet children worldwide are still being forced to wear these poisonous masks in schools.

I wrote about the GRAPHENE based hydrogels back in April. They’re scientifically called “Nanotubes” or “Nanoworms” and they’re being used in face masks and PCR swabs: Masks And Covid Tests Contain Nanotech Vaccines Without Informed Consent.

Global Research published this article entitled: Face Masks Contain Graphene, A Poisonous Substance.

GRAPHENE hydrogels are being intentionally marketed to kids as “nano-silver” and sold online in face masks. — See report.

LA QUINTA COLUMNA

I was approached by the Spanish WikiLeaks / Anonymous team in mid-June and asked to look into La Quinta Columna’s extensive research into Graphene Oxide as the potential vector for Covid-19 drug delivery. I especially trust the Spanish Wiki-Anons because they stood beside me when I was wrongfully targeted and cancel cultured by black anons and obvious gatekeepers, in 2019.

On June 25, La Quinta Columna (The Fifth Column) broke the news on a Spanish television show — El Gato al Agua, that toxic GRAPHENE OXIDE had been found in massive quantities in the Pfizer “vaccine” analyzed by Dr. Pablo Campra of Madrid and other biochemists and academics at the University of Almeria, on the initiative of La Quinta Columna. The small group of Spanish researchers is headed by Dr. Ricardo Delgado and Dr. José Luis Sevillano.

On June 29th, Europe Reloaded covered La Quinta Columna’s analysis of the Pfizer serum under microscopy that was published by Orwell City.

La Quinta Columna then released a game changing report on June 30th, demonstrating that GRAPHENE OXIDE is the key ingredient in Pfizer’s “Covid-19 vaccine” serum. It’s evident from La Quinta Columna’s website the amount of time they invested in researching GRAPHENE OXIDE.

From Quinta Columna’s research I learned that a company named Nanografi is manufacturing GRAPHINE OXIDE Nanotubes and intranasal vaccines for Covid-19 drug delivery. Nanografi also manufactures face masks! Now that’s very damning evidence!!

Investigative Journalist Ramola D. then published an excellent article to The Everyday Concerned Citizen on July 5th, highlighting La Quinta Columna’s discovery and how GRAPHENE OXIDE causes blood clotting and magnetism.

A second Spanish research team independent from Quinta Columna, found GRAPHENE OXIDE as the predominant ingredient in AstraZeneca’s serum, reported State of The Nation.

Dr. Jane Ruby, a medical professional and 20-year pharmaceutical researcher, picked up the story and discussed these vital revelations on the Stew Peters Show, on July 14th. She emphasized that the only reason Pfizer’s Covid-19 serum would contain over 99% GRAPEHEN OXIDE “would be to mass murder people”.

Dr. Ruby then returned to the Stew Peter’s Show on July 21st, to release more groundbreaking news about the horrific blood contamination of people who took the Pfizer and AstraZeneca injections. AstraZeneca by the way, means “weapon that kills” in Sanskrit.

A third research team from Argentina analyzed a vial of the Moderna’s Covid-19 serum on July 21st and found that it contained 99.5% GRAPHENE OXIDE under spectroscopy, as reported by Orwell City.

We now have not one, but three independent scientific studies establishing that the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca serum’s all contain over 98% to 99.5% GRAPHENE OXIDE NANOPARTICLES!

