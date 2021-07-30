Graphene Skies?

Geoengineering Watch – by Dane Wigington

What aren’t we being told? Is the highly toxic and controversial element graphene being seeded into our skies as part of the ongoing covert climate intervention operations? Is climate modification the only motive behind the elements being utilized for atmospheric aerosol spraying programs? Are other agendas also being carried out? Do the weather makers and their controllers consider the consequences of their actions? Or is it possible that many of the consequences are, in fact, part of the agenda? Please review the attached 5 minute video report for input and answers.