Graphene Skies?

Geoengineering Watch – by Dane Wigington

What aren’t we being told? Is the highly toxic and controversial element graphene being seeded into our skies as part of the ongoing covert climate intervention operations? Is climate modification the only motive behind the elements being utilized for atmospheric aerosol spraying programs? Are other agendas also being carried out? Do the weather makers and their controllers consider the consequences of their actions? Or is it possible that many of the consequences are, in fact, part of the agenda? Please review the attached 5 minute video report for input and answers.

July 29, 2021     2 Comments

Dane Wigington
GeoengineeringWatch.org

All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard. Awareness raising efforts can be carried out from your own home computer.
DW

Must view, THE DIMMING, our most comprehensive climate engineering documentary:​

Geoengineering Watch

