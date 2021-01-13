“Great Covid Reset” Collapsing – Plan B: Bill Rolls Out “Climate Change”

Abel Danger

Editor’s note: The Davos and WEF-directed “Great Reset” under Klaus Schwab’s technocratic “Fourth Industrial Revolution” to restructure the world’s financial and economic systems under cover of the “Great Covid Scam” is collapsing. It seems like President Trump will be replaced with Biden and no sooner than this happens Bill Gates announced climate change as a greater threat than Covid. These global elites can’t make up their psychopathic minds.

Bill Gates: Climate change could be more devastating than Covid-19 pandemic—this is what the US must do to prepare

January 8, 2021 By | Catherine Clifford

Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, speaks during the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Beijing, China, on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. Takaaki Iwabu | Bloomberg | Getty Images

“As awful as this pandemic is, climate change could be worse.” So says billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates in a recent blog post.

“A global crisis has shocked the world. It is causing a tragic number of deaths, making people afraid to leave home, and leading to economic hardship not seen in many generations. Its effects are rippling across the world,” Gates wrote. “Obviously, I am talking about COVID-19. But in just a few decades, the same description will fit another global crisis: climate change.”

To prevent the deaths, damage and destruction that will come with a warming planet requires innovation, he said.

That has become more clear than ever before because though the pandemic has brought travel and economic activity almost to a standstill, greenhouse gas emissions still haven’t been reduced enough to stave off the worst ramifications, Gates said.

“What’s remarkable is not how much emissions will go down because of the pandemic, but how little,” Gates wrote. “The relatively small decline in emissions this year makes one thing clear: We cannot get to zero emissions simply—or even mostly—by flying and driving less.” That’s not to say that reducing consumption of fuel that emits carbon gas emissions is not a worthy goal, just that it is not enough, Gates said.

And innovation to fight climate change must start urgently. “Unlike the novel coronavirus, for which I think we’ll have a vaccine next year, there is no two-year fix for climate change. It will take decades to develop and deploy all the clean-energy inventions we need,” Gates wrote.

To do that, the United States needs to have the equivalent of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for energy innovation, Gates said in another blog post published in December. (The NIH is the medical research agency of the federal government and is an arm of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.)

